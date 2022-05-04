Northeast’s First ‘Hearing Aid Centre’ Unveiled In Mizoram 

NET Web Desk

Sivantos India – a prominent hearing aid manufacturer, unveiled the first-of-its-kind ‘BestSound Centre’ of northeast at EL Nathan Hearing Clinic in Mizoram’s Aizawl.

The facility’s goal is to provide the finest live hearing experience possible, allowing users to make an informed decision about how to enhance their hearing journey. It features the most advanced technology from Sivantos’ premium hearing care brand – Signia.

Addressing this launch event, the Director of Sivantos India – Mohan Swamy shared that “Sivantos India, in collaboration with Nawka Speech & Hearing, is proud to announce the launch of Northeast India’s first BestSound Centre, which will provide a quantum leap in sound quality and connectivity to the region’s residents, allowing users to take greater control of their own hearing experience.”

“Under the aegis of BestSound Centre, we are continually developing new technological solutions and delivering innovative digital products that provide the user with a high-quality listening experience that is tailored to their needs,” he stated.

According to him, hearing loss or impairment is frequently overlooked in India, resulting to a delay in diagnosis.

The stigma associated with hearing loss has a significant social, physical, and psychological impact on an individual, he claims.

“As an extension of our offerings, we are pleased to extend our wings to the country’s north eastern region. This growth is in line with the company’s goal of going beyond devices to help people hear better and make the most of every minute of their life,” he said.