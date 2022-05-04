Sikkim : SKM Holds ‘Prativad Rally’; Agitating Against “Political Violence” Allegedly Initiated By SDF  

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The ruling-administration – Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) today organized a Prativad Rally (Protest Rally), from Convoy Ground in Tadong. Attended by SKM functionaries and party workers from all districts, the rally was initiated to protest against the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) for fostering an atmosphere of fear, terrorism, and attempts to disrupt Sikkim’s peace through the systematic use of violence.

This agitation also denounced recent acts of violence, including the Soreng firing incident.

Speaking to mediapersons, the SKM Spokesperson – Bikash Basnet alleged that “the gathering is being held in protest of the SDF party’s attempts to disrupt peace and create a law and order problem in a calm state, as well as for fueling social media bullying through paid agents.”

Besides, the placards read “Keep Guns and Bullets Out of Politics”, in response to a recent open-air gun fired by an SDF party member in the hopes of chasing away the assailants. Another banner read, “Don’t generate violence because of our silence”, while another said, “There is no room for terrorists in peaceful Sikkim”.

The Chief of SKM’s women wing ‘Nari Shakti’ – Kala Rai shared “we will not tolerate any disrespect to the modesty of women in Sikkim as Pawan Chamling tried to belittle the women through his hired agent, which is not acceptable”.

“In the future, if same thing happens, we will not go to police, instead we will drag the person out in public and offer ‘shoe garland'” – added Rai.