Sikkim : Soccer Players Dissatisfied With SFA Operations; Calls-For Dissolvement Of Ad-Hoc Body

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Football Players Association of Sikkim (FPAS) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Sikkim Football Association’s (SFA) operations and has urged that the body be dissolved. FPAS has also stated that they will not participate in any SFA events.

The ISL football player – Phurba Lachenpa shared “lack of determination towards the sport by SFA during the past three years has forced many football players to forsake football, and some players are playing matches outside the state for just Rs 3000 per match.”

Meanwhile, the President of FPAS – Nirmal Chettri remarked “SFA has failed to work for the welfare of footballers, and there have been no league matches during last three years, and on top of that, the same person is still the president. We don’t want to criticize anyone; whatever they have done for Sikkim Football is commendable; they have started the Governor’s Gold Cup, which is laudable; however, its high time for SFA to work for the welfare of footballers. As a result, I asked them to give young minds an opportunity to work for the growth of football, and we are willing to take on the burden.”

“There are people willing to fund football, and we are ready to beg if necessary, but we will strive for the betterment of football and will rebuild football in Sikkim. They must give us the opportunity, and young minds should lead the organization,” – mentioned the ISL Player & FPAS Vice- President – Sanju Pradhan.

Soccer player – Nim Tshering Lepcha shared “if money is an issue, I can guarantee them that there are many well-wishers willing to sponsor for the cause of football. We simply want the Ad-hoc body to be disbanded, and interested national players to compete and work on new ideas for the betterment of football, but they must be given a chance.”

Its worthy to note that FPAS was constituted to professionalize football in Sikkim and to promote the interests of indigenous footballers.