Sivasagar Legislator – Akhil Gogoi Calls-For Implementation Of Article 370-Like Provision In Assam 

NET Web Desk

The social activist and Sivasagar legislator – Akhil Gogoi has called-for the implementation of an Article 370-like provision in Assam for the “Constitutional safeguard” of the state’s indigenous communities.

“We have demanded the Center to implement (provisions like) Article 370 or 371 (A), 371 (F) 371 (J) in Assam to give Constitutional safeguard to the people of the state. The indigenous people of the state will not be safe until Article 370 or 371 (A) like safeguards are implemented,” – asserted the President of Raijor Dal.

Article 370 recognizes the state’s unique status in terms of autonomy and the right to enact laws that affect the state’s permanent citizens.

Meanwhile, Article 371 specifies that no act of Parliament shall apply to the State of Nagaland in respect of the Nagas’ religious or social practises, customary law and procedure, civil and criminal justice administration including Naga customary law rulings, and property ownership and transfer.

The lone MLA opposed a complete revision of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), arguing that it should instead be done in stages.

“The NRC’s total rewrite is undemocratic and unlawful. For the BJP, the NRC is merely a point of contention. They don’t have any plans to protect Assamese indigenous people,” – Gogoi explained.

He further claimed that the BJP and RSS are just interested in establishing a Hindu Rashtra.

“Their objective goes against the Indian Constitution and the country’s diversity. Attacking minorities on a regular basis is not good for the country or democracy. Before implementing the Uniform Civil Code, there should be a debate,” – mentioned the MLA.

Gogoi also stated that the government should try to improve the state’s indigenous Muslims rather than “split the Muslims”.

“Everyone knows who are the native Muslims and who are the migrants.” He went on to say, “We don’t want any divide.” – he further added.