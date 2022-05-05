Assam : Bilingual Movie – ‘Baghjan’ Selected To Be Featured In Cannes Film Festival 

NET Web Desk

The Assamese bilingual movie – ‘Baghjan’ has been selected for the Marche du Film which is the business counterpart of the prestigious ‘Cannes Film Festival’ in France.

‘Baghjan’ has been shortlisted for the ‘Goes to Cannes’ section, where India attained the opportunity to premiere five movies. These movies are part of the Work In Progress lab under the Film Bazaar.



Directed by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, this film was shot in real locations and features victims of the oil spill disaster.

Taking to Twitter, Dohutia wrote “Really honoured to share the news that my film Baghjan is selected for the “Goes to Cannes” section from India. I would like to give my thanks to NFDC for making this possible. I wish I could attend the festival!”

Really honoured to share the news that my film Baghjan বাঘজান is selected for the "Goes to Cannes" section from India. I would like to give my thanks to NFDC for making this possible. I wish I could attend the festival! @himantabiswa help! INDIA TODAY News https://t.co/WQezKGY7XH pic.twitter.com/0gHeAQvb9G — Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia (@JaichengDohutia) May 5, 2022

Along with ‘Baghjan’, the 4 other Indian films which have been selected in the section includes – ‘Bailadila’ by Shailendra Sahu; ‘Ek Jagah Apni’ by Ektara Collective; ‘Follower’ by Harshad Nalawade; and ‘Shivamma’ by Jai Shankar.

Its worthy to note that the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting – Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that India will be the official Country of Honour at the upcoming Marche’ Du Film, organized alongside the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Expounding the decision, Thakur stated “It is the first time the Marché du Film has an official Country of Honour, and this special focus will continue annually with different nations in the spotlight at future editions.”