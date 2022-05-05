Assam CM To Meet Legislators At Kaziranga; Commemorating 1 Year In Office

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government led by Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma will complete its first year in power, but there will be no celebration. Instead, the government will commemorate the anniversary by “reiterating promises towards the welfare of Assam”.

In order to observe the day, Sarma will call-on the BJP legislators and its partners in the ruling alliance at Kaziranga on May 5 & 6.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote “On completion of one year of our government, we shall have the gracious presence of Adarniya Griha Mantri Shri @AmitShah Ji in #Assam. Held a meeting with senior officials of Assam Govt & reviewed preparedness for Hon HM’s visit & programs.”

“Also reviewed preparations for Conference of MLAs of BJP & allied parties scheduled on 5th-6th May in Kaziranga. The conference is aimed at improving skills of the public representatives as well as effective implementation of govt schemes” – he further added.

In addition, Sarma is anticipated to lay out a roadmap for legislators and ministers to follow.