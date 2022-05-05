COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 45 New Cases; 7.05% Positivity Rate 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 45 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 7.05%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 408. While, a total of 2,27,645 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 697 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 638 samples were tested on May 04, 2022, out of which 19 samples belonged to males, while 26 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,26,540. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) identified 2 & 43 positive cases respectively.