Crackdown On Drugs In Manipur; 2 Lady Drug Traffickers Held From Tuibong 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, a Churachandpur police team apprehended two lady drug peddlers wandering around Kamdou Veng, Tuibong.

Based on specific inputs received, the authorities including two lady constables rushed to the scene; and after obtaining permission conducted a full body search of the narcotics dealers.

The security forces have confiscated three soap cases containing – suspected heroin powder concealed in a lady’s handbag, 2 mobile phones, and Rs 10,530 cash.

Identified as Niangdeikim and Niangsiammuan Zou; both the drug peddlers are residents of Thingkhangphai hamlet.

Police hurried to Niangsiammuan’s home in Thingkangphai, where they discovered another soap case with heroin powder on a bed’s rack.

Meanwhile, the arrested offenders along with the seized materials were handed-over to the Churachandpur Police Station, and a case has been registered against the offenders for initiating further investigation.