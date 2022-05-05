Manipur : Cannabis Worth Over 197 Kgs Seized From Jiribam; 3 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a massive breakthrough, the Manipur Police recently confiscated around 197.4 kgs of cannabis from a freight truck on Imphal-Jiribam stretch in Manipur’s Jiribam district bordering Assam; and nabbed three occupants of the vehicle.

According to sources, a united squad of police, including anti-narcotics sleuths, recovered the enormous hoard of contraband at around 11.30 PM of Tuesday at a check point located near the Jiribam police station.

The truck was heading from Imphal to Silchar.

As per The Indian Express report, the seizure is claimed to be a part of the intensified ‘War on Drugs 2.0’ campaign initiated by the government.

Meanwhile, these three suspects, along with the recovered illicit items, were produced before a district magistrate and held in police custody for seven days, in order to begin additional investigation.