Manipur CM Sanctions Rs 28 Crores For 18,000 Farmers; Encourages Organic Cultivation  

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under ‘Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER)’ for 18,000 farmers at the CM Secretariat Office in Imphal.

A total of Rs 28.125 crore was released through DBT under Phase III for the period between 2020 and 2023.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Delighted to launched the Direct Benefit Transfer under ‘Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER)’ to 18000 farmers today in presence of Hon’ble Minister Shri. Letpao Haokip Ji and senior Govt. Officials.”

“With the provision to provide DBT of i) Rs 3750 per farmer for on-farm input and ii) Rs 3750 per farmer for off-farms input for first and second year to every individual registered farmers account, this assistance will provide great relief for the farmers of the state.” – he further added.

With the provision to provide DBT of i) Rs 3750 per farmer for on-farm input and ii) Rs 3750 per farmer for off-farms input for first and second year to every individual registered farmers account, this assistance will provide great relief for the farmers of the state. pic.twitter.com/z9WJ6nnZu7 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 5, 2022

Besides, the Manipur CM remarked that the simple, faster & accurate targeting of fund flow through DBT shall help the registered organic farmers in sustainable organic production and improving their livelihood prospects.

The launching ceremony was also attended by the minister of horticulture Letpao Haokip among other officials.