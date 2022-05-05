Manipur CM Urges Centre To Deliver Alternative Sources Of Income For Poppy Cultivators

NET Web Desk

In order to tackle the impacts of climate change, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh urged the central administration to provide alternative sources of income for poppy farmers in the state.

“It is critical that poppy cultivators in Manipur be provided with alternative sources of income so that forest degradation for poppy farming can be avoided.” – notified the CM.

Referring deforestation as a ‘pressing issue’ in Manipur, Singh stated that “If you go to Manipur, you will have a hard time finding trees. Poppy growing has resulted in the felling-down of trees”.

Addressing the interaction program between the state governments of North East & the Central Government in Guwahati on Wednesday, Singh urged central government authorities to launch a scheme for the poppy cultivators in Manipur, so that they can be given an alternate means of livelihood.

“I am very concerned about our future generations in Manipur, who would face severe challenges of deforestation,” he continued.