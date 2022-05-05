Mizoram : Massive Landslide Cuts-Off Road Links From Aizawl-Champhai 

NET Web Desk

A massive landslide near Keifang hamlet has disrupted the road connectivity between Aizawl and Champhai in Mizoram.

This 186-kilometer-long main stretch connecting Aizawl and Champhai, a town on the India-Myanmar border, passes through Keifang village.

However, vehicle travel along the road has come to a halt due to landslides and rock-falls. Hundreds of commuters were left stranded due to the environmental catastrophe.

According to reports, efforts are underway to clear the debris, so that vehicular traffic can resume as soon as possible.