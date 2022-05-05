Mizoram To Soon Emerge As ‘Business Hub’; Strengthening Other Northeastern Regions : President Kovind 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

President Ram Nath Kovind today graced the 16th Convocation of Mizoram University at the University’s Multipurpose hall; and congratulated the recently passed-out students.

“The success of educated women from Mizoram shows that women in India are improving as a whole.” – he stated.

President Ram Nath Kovind also stated that Gandhi’s dream of value & vocational based education has been implemented under NEP 2020. He added that Mizoram University has achieved immense success under the University Social Responsibility (USR), where many villages have been selected as a Model village.

The President also mentioned that with the development of KMMTTP, Mizoram will soon be a business hub that will help in developing the whole of Northeast.

Its worthy to note that Mizoram University was established in 2001, and has been given Grade A by NAAC. Between 2016 and 2021, NIRF has chosen it among the top best 100 Universities in the country.

The University has 38 departments with UG, PG, M.Phil and Ph.D programs, with 6 school of study. It has 1 Constituent College and 35 affiliated colleges. In the last 4 years, it has opened 9 new courses. It also has 3 Incubator Centres- DST-Technology Business Incubator, DBT-BioNEST Incubator and DRDO-Academia-Industry Centre.

This year’s convocation has 68 PhD, and 38 Gold Medalists.