Mizoram : Voting For ‘Mara Autonomous District Council’ Underway In Siaha  

NET Web Desk

Polling for the 25-member Mara Autonomous District Council is underway at Mizoram’s Siaha, amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. The elections which commenced at 7 AM, and will culminate at 5 PM.

“All 81 polling locations have been peaceful so far,” – informed Lalsangliana, the Siaha Deputy Commissioner (DC).

Atleast, 42,342 voters will decide the fate of 85 candidates. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded candidates in all the 25 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting in 24 constituencies, the Congress in 23 and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in eight.

There are also five independent candidates in the fray. Its worthy to note that the Indian National Congress (INC) won 17 seats in the May 2017 council polls, while the MNF and the Mara Democratic Front (MDF) combinedly attained seven seats, and an independent candidate got one.