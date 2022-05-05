Nagaland : NPF Phek Unanimously Adopts 3-Point Resolutions; Extends Support To Newly-Appointed ‘Legislature Wing Leader’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), Phek Division and the NPF Central Office Bearers from Phek Division organized its co-ordination meeting at the NPF Central Office, Kohima today; where it was unanimously adopted that the Division resolved to support the NPF Party under the capable leadership of Dr. Shurhozelie Liezietsu, President, Naga People’s Front and Mr. Kuzholuzo Nienu, Leader of the NPF Legislature Wing.

According to a press statement issued by its Press Secretary – Vekhopra Khamu, the Division expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the four NPF legislators – Kuzholuzo Nienu, Dr. Ngangshi K Ao, Khriehu Liezietsu and Kezhienyi Khalo and all the 14 NPF Divisions except Peren Division for standing firm and steadfast to the Party’s principles and ideology.

The Division also expressed its gratitude to the party President – Dr. Shilrhozelie Liezietsu and the NPF for appointing Mr. Kuzholuzo Nienu as the Leader of the NPF Legislature Wing who represents 19 Phek Assembly Constituency.

Further, it stated that the Division express it gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for appointing Mr. K. Khalo, MLA as Chairman of DPDB Phek.

It may be noted that on April 28, 2022, a total of 21 NPF MLAs out of 25 MLAs defected to Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).