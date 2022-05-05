Terror Outfits Accountable For Marginal Increase In Poppy Cultivation : Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that some terror outfits from the northeastern state are engaged into poppy cultivation.

“Some underground groups, operating across the state are accountable for marginal increase of poppy cultivation,” – Singh explained.

According to ANI report, the Manipur Chief Minister stated that insurgency problems in Manipur and other parts of the North-Eastern region are currently improving, with 75% of insurgency problems lessened, but that certain groups continue to engage in unlawful activities.

The Manipur CM raised the issue during an interaction program held between the state governments of North East & the Central Government in Guwahati on Wednesday.

“I bring it up in the forum so they (the centre) can interfere,” N Biren Singh remarked.

“Poppy farming and drug trafficking from Myanmar’s border is taking place in Manipur. My immediate need is to rehabilitate poppy growers so that they can earn a living. In order for us to capture the poppy plantation,” – informed the Manipur CM.

“I’m quite concerned about the future of our generation. Our anti-drug campaign will continue.” – he added.

He also stated that the rebels are coming from outside the order, and that “we need fencing”, adding that “this matter has already been discussed with the Union Home Minister, and fencing works of 40 kilometres have already commenced, with another 60 kilometres to be taken-up.”

Singh also requested the central government to create a ‘Topographical Need Base Budget’ for the northeastern states.

“The terrain and hills in the north-eastern region are tough. In mountainous areas, the cost of any infrastructure project can be ten times higher. In Delhi, the expense of connecting one village to another is only Rs 1 crore or Rs 2 crore. However, in hilly areas such as Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, the cost of infrastructure projects rises. As a result, we’ll need a ‘Topographical Need Base Budget’,” Singh explained.