Arunachal Pradesh : Activist – Sol Dodum To March Towards New Delhi; If Demands Not Fulfilled 

The anti-corruption crusader from Arunachal Pradesh – Sol Dodum vowed to march towards New Delhi, thereby pressurizing the administration to fulfill his demands.

He announced the same, while attending a rally hosted by Sol Dodum and team from Akashdeep to Indira Gandhi (IG) Park in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dodum had walked over 200 kilometres from Seppa in East Kameng district to Itanagar, demanding safe drinking water for Seppa township and the reconstruction of a road destroyed during the installation of water delivery pipes.

The activist remains adamant with his demand for an investigation into the Seppa Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and his dismissal from the department’s Seppa division. Dodum also urges for the immediate transfer of East Kameng Deputy commissioner (DC).

Several organizations, associations, forums, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and individuals from across the state attended the event; thereby waved placards and demanded that the state government immediately implement Dodum’s charter of demands.

Dodum indicated that he and 20 supporters will march on foot towards Delhi on May 12 to approach the central government, if the fact-finding committee’s report contradict his requests.

“Our objective is to demonstrate in Delhi for three months and twelve days, or about 102 days,” the activist explained.

The activist had previously submitted a plea to the state government requesting drinkable water in Seppa township, as well as a SIC investigation into Seppa PHE&WS EE Bharat Sonam over alleged corruption.