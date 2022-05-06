‘Arunachal Yuva Samanvay 2022’ Kicks-Off In Changlang 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the 50th Golden Jubilee of Arunachal Pradesh, the northeastern state is hosting the ‘Yuva Samanvay 2022’ at Jairampur in Changlang district – an extravaganza festival to promote the rich cultural heritage and fostering national integrity among youths.

Organized by the Department of Youth Affairs; the key highlights of this event includes – Folk Music, Folk Dance, Folklore, Adventure Sports, Paintball Game, Cyclothon themed on ‘Drug Abuse Awareness’, Forest Walk, Handicrafts, Yoga Sessions, Motivational Speeches, Painting & Photography, Workshops, and many more.

This 4-days event which commenced from today, will culminate on May 9; and feature some of the most remarkable and engaging programmes as well as renowned persons.

It will also incorporate performance by the eminent playback singer – Papon, folk rockstar – David Angu, Rock/Blues band – AR01, among others.