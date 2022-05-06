Manipur Hosts ‘Motor Cycle Rally’; Kicks-Off ‘Environmental Conservation’ Campaign 

NET Web Desk

As part of World Environment Day celebrations, the Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister – Thongam Biswajit Singh today flagged-off a ‘Motor Cycle Rally’ from the campus of Wal United Youth Club in Imphal.

Organized by the Royal Riders Manipur to commemorate the “12th Mahousa Ima Ningsing Tha” in line with the World Environment Day 2022 themed on “Only one Earth”, this month-long environmental campaign will mark a tree plantation drive, across three districts of the northeastern state.

The Environmental minister urged citizens to think about how they might conserve natural resources for future generations.

He also stated that for the past two decades, society has solely focused on reversing the effects of climate change rather than taking preventative actions to protect the environment.

“The nature has provided us with numerous resources, and that it is our primary responsibility to protect those finite resources.” – he added.

He also called-on youths to focus on environmental preservation and conservation, a priority in their lives, encouraging them to participate in tree planting and raising awareness among local residents to prevent the rapid degradation of the natural environment.

The Minister promised to support any environmental initiatives undertaken by Royal Riders Manipur. He stated unequivocally that he will participate in all actions including environmental preservation.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote “Flagged off the Motor Cycle Rally during opening ceremony of ’12th Mahousa Ima Ningsing Tha,’ a month-long environment campaign (6th May to 15th June) under the UN theme ‘Only One Earth’ for the #WorldEnvironmentDay 2022 at Hapta Kangjeibung near Lamyanba Sanglen, today.”

“The riders will plant a number of trees at various locations during this Motor Cycle rally, sending across the message of planting more trees and adopt sustainable practices for a better tomorrow.” – he further added.