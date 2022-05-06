Meghalaya Government Approves Funds Worth Of $98 Million; Developing Eco-Tourism Infrastructure

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Cabinet led by Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today approved a $98 million Externally Aided Project (EAP) under the Meghalaya Eco Tourism Infrastructure Development Project (MEIDP) for improving eco-tourism infrastructure across the northeastern state.

Funded by the New Development Bank (NDB), the project will stress on developing tourism infrastructures like – landscaping and building of tourism amenities across different locations of the state.

It will look at different cultural aspects and how to improve the infrastructure around those destinations.

“We will adopt hamlets through the EAP in one way or another, and strengthen the overall tourism programmes along the surrounding regions.” – further added Sangma.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “As mandated by GoI, Cabinet today approved the $98 Million EAP under @NDB_int called the Meghalaya Eco tourism Infrastructure Development Project (MEIDP).”

Meanwhile, the cabinet has also approved regulations for the issue of income and asset certificates to the state’s economically disadvantaged for reservation in Central Government institutions.

The CM clarified that this reservation is only open to individuals who are not covered by Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, noting that this decision will not affect the majority of state’s population.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Cabinet approved the Office Memorandum for the issuance of income & assets certificate for the economically weaker section in the state for reservation of economically weaker sections in civil posts & services in GoI offices & posts & admission in Central Govt. Institutions.”

“This is applicable to persons not covered under the scheme of reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs.” – he further added.