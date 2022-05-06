Meghalaya : ‘Northeast Food Show’ – Platform For Cross-Cultural Exchange; Underway In Shillong  

NET Web Desk

Northeast India’s biggest culinary show – a platform to connect with global & local stakeholders, and exchange cross-cultural dialogues is underway in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong.

The three-day fest provides a platform to farmers, entrepreneurs, cooperative societies and Self Help Groups (SHGs) to showcase their products, and interact with buyers and traders; thereby enhancing the value of agri-horti products.

The expo has a variety of kiosks selling bread items, wine, honey, tea leaves, local veggies, frozen meat and renowned Lakadong turmeric of Meghalaya, among other things.

Its worthy to note that the Meghalaya CM – Conrad K Sangma and his Sikkim counterpart – Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday unveiled the event, thereby allowing traders from the region and Southeast Asian nations to connect with each other.

“As the global market looks for variety and scale, so this food expo pulls together stakeholders from across the region. We are also attempting to expand and reach out to Southeast Asian countries,” – Sangma explained.

Describing Vietnam as a ‘shining example’ in the food processing sector globally, Sangma noted that the Northeast regions might become a global platform and work together to promote the stuffs.

“I think Vietnam is one country which I have deep respect for, and I feel we can learn a lot from them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim CM lauded Sangma for conceptualizing such an event that encourages farmers and agripreneurs throughout the region.

“Northeast is rich in agricultural diversity. Different states in the region would be able to exchange their agricultural experiences and collaborate for the advancement of our great nation,” Tamang added.

Besides, the Meghalaya Government in collaboration with SIAL – the world’s No. 1 Food Innovation Network hosted the first food show in 2019.