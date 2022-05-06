Mizoram : BJP Leaders Calls-On President Kovind; Submits 7-Point Memorandum Based On Developmental Projects 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Mizoram Pradesh – Vanlalhmuaka, State Vice-President & legislator – Dr BD Chakma; alongwith other members of the party today called-on President Ram Nath Kovind at Raj Bhawan; to brief about developmental projects.

Its worthy to note that the meet was organized, prior to departure of Prez Kovind.

Meanwhile, the BJP Mizoram Pradesh President Vanlalhmuaka also submitted a 7-point Memorandum, focusing on the state’s developmental projects.

These includes – Upgradation of Zoram Medical College; Improvement of Rural Health Infrastructure; Expedite of Construction Work of Railway Line From Bairabi to Sairang; Re-Survey & Re- Alignment Of Indo-Bangla Border Fencing; Re- Construction Of Indo-Bangla Border Patrolling Road to Indo-Bangla Border Economy Road; Complete Operationilization Of Land Custom Stations and Border Hatts; Enhancement Of Powers Of Autonomous District Councils.

Besides, Vanlalhmuaka also informed the President about the State’s ruling government’s suspected exploitation of different PM Schemes.