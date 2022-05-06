Nagaland : ‘Kohima Women Police Station’ Receives ‘Certificate Of Excellence’

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has conferred ‘Kohima Women Police Station’ with the “Best Police Station” for Nagaland State in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations.

Altogether 16,955 Police stations all over India were evaluated and 74 Police stations were shortlisted out of which the Women Police Station Kohima was selected as the Best Performing Police Station’ in the State of Nagaland.

Meanwhile, a Certificate of Excellence issued by the MHA under due signature of the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah was handed-over to the Officer-in-Charge of Women Police Station Kohima by the DGP Nagaland during a program held today at PHQ.

While extending his congratulations, the DGP put on record the invaluable services rendered by Women Police officers in the State.

He also expressed his happiness that the Women Police Station Kohima was the only Women Police Station in India to make it to the shortlist.

The DGP exhorted the remaining Police Stations of the State to put more efforts to improve their rankings.

During the program, S.R Saravanan, IPS, ADGP & Special Secretary (Home). Nagaland, and Sandeep Tamgadge, IPS, ADPG (L&O), Nagaland were also awarded with the ‘Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak Medal’ in recognition of their services towards the maintenance of internal security across the state.