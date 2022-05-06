Nagaland : Renowned Model – Andrea Kevichusa Marks Bollywood Debut With Action Thriller Flick – ‘Anek’

NET Web Desk

An eminent model from Nagaland – Carol Andrea Kevichusa marks her Bollywood debut with the forthcoming action thriller ‘Anek’, which deals with the political conflicts of North East India while also emphasizing on discriminatory issues.

The trailer showcases, Bollywood actor – Ayushmann Khurrana on a mission to neutralize the situation in Northeast India. In addition, the trailer depicts a side narrative about an aspiring Northeastern boxer (Kevichusa) who eagers to play for India but confronts tremendous bigotry from the mainstream citizens.

In the movie, despite facing father’s objections – a member of a separatist organization, Kevichusa is keen to represent India in boxing; according to the story’s description.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the trailer of this highly-awaited flick which was released on Thursday, addresses some hard facts as the protagonist – Ayushmann Khurrana embarks on a quest to help two opposing parties across the region meet a peaceful agreement.

Sharing the official trailer on the YouTube channel, T-Series wrote, “An untold story of an undercover cop set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. An action-thriller about a rebellion, an uprising. An Indian, who wants nothing more than peace for the nation. Presenting the much-awaited trailer of #Anek.”

The action packed trailer boasts a raw look at the North East conflict, back and forth between people and also marks the return of Satya actor J.D. Chakravarthy to Hindi cinema after 10 years since Bhoot Returns. Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, the much-anticipated flick is all set to release on May 27, 2022.

Its worthy to note that Kevichusa is a professional model from Nagaland, who worked with renowned names like Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Piaf, as well as several foreign ventures. She’s also worked for Katrina Kaif’s beauty line – Kay Beauty.