Ruckus In Tripura’s Rural Hospital : Six Held For Thrashing On-Duty Doctor; 3 Sent To Judicial Custody

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2022 : Within 36 hours of thrashing a doctor at Tripura’s Manikpur Primary Health Centre in Dhalai district, state police arrested six persons involved in connection to the case on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday.

A huge contingent of police personnel led by Additional Superintendent of Police of the Dhalai district along with SDPO of Longtharai Valley sub-division and OC of Manikpur police station at about midnight of Friday raided various areas at Manikpur and arrested six accused persons involved in the case of thrashing an on-duty doctor at a local health institution.

In connection to the vandalizing Primary Health Centre and physically assaulting on-duty doctor Pranab Debbarma, a case number 02/2022 has been registered with Manikpur police station on May 04 last under sections 148, 149, 153, 333, 326, 307, 427 and 34 IPC and 03 (A)/(B) of The Tripura Medicare Service Persons and. Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of. Violence & Damage to Property) Act, 2013.

The arrested persons are- Harinath Tripura (18) of Kumaria Roaja para, Biswa Mohan Tripura (65) of Gayaram Roaja Para, Chaitra Kumar Tripura (37) of Kachari Cherra, Jyotida Tripura (35) of Madu Kumar Roaja para, Jubirai Tripura (50) of Haridayal Roaja para, and Nripendra Tripura (50) of Padmasing Roaja para.

All the six accused persons are the residents under Manikpur police station in Dhalai district. On Friday, they were produced before the local court. Among them, three were sent to judicial custody for May 19 next. The order for the rest of the three accused persons has been kept reserved and likely to grant Police Remand on Saturday.

It is worthy to mention here that the infuriated group of villagers on Wednesday vandalized the Manikpur Primary Health Center (PHC) and thrashed the on-duty medical officer Pranab Debbarma sustaining grievous injuries at Tripura’s Dhalai district following death of two minor patients.

The deceased kids are- Darmita Tripura (8) and Dharmanjay Tripura (5). With the complaints of fever, they were admitted to the PHC. The on-duty medical officer Pranab Debbarma gave an injection followed by an oral medicine after primary check-up.

The health condition of the kids began to deteriorate after the medicines were given to the kids at around 2 PM on Wednesday and both the children breathed their last, alleged by their family members.

Exasperated by the unfortunate deaths of the kids, the primary health center was ransacked by the local villagers and Dr Debbarma was physically assaulted.