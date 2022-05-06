Sikkim : SDF Spokesperson – Arun Limboo Recounts Life-Threatening Political Brawl At Soreng 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Spokesperson of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) – Arun Limboo today described how he survived a recent life-threatening attack on him at Soreng, allegedly done by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) supporters.

Addressing the mediapersons, Limboo narrated the entire incident and shared “a scheduled meeting was organized in Soreng, specifically at SR Subba’s house but we were delayed due to traffic congestion. Hundreds of young people approached our vehicle and asked whether I was Arun Limboo. They began physically assaulting me, and I used pepper spray on two of them, but they were still in large numbers, so they began attacking me with stones.”

“They continued to attack me with stones, but I managed to flee. Later, I met police and thought I was safe, but police arrested me and took me to the police station instead of the hospital because I was in a condition that required hospital treatment. I want to emphasize that not all police, but few, worked in the interests of the ruling party.” – he added.

Its worth noting that the SDF has initiated a #FreeArunLimbu hashtag campaign, claiming that despite the fact that Arun was physically assaulted by SKM employees, Arun remains in detention while those who assaulted Arun are free. Arun Limbu’s release is awaited.