Tripura : Congress Leader – Sudip Roy Demands CM Deb’s Resignation; Citing Alleged Lawlessness

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 06, 2022 : Following couple of attacks targeting Tripura’s former minister and Pradesh Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman in last couple of months, the five times MLA on Friday demanded resignation of Home minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the Chief Minister of the state for prevailing complete lawlessness and inconsistent role of police administration in discharging their duties.

In a press conference at Congress Bhavan here in Agartala, Roy Barman said “Under the BJP-led government’s regime, an anarchy has been established and it is all because the ruling party has lost public support. Ultimately, the saffron party leaders rely on the anti-social elements which leads to problems faced by the common masses.”

Taking a jibe on the elected head of the present government, Tripura’s ex-minister Roy Barman alleged “I was being attacked on February 26 last, followed by the attack on Congress Bhavan and later on the attack was constituted on May 1 last targeting me. All these attacks took place when Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was outside the state. We got sufficient reason to believe since I said ‘CM will be responsible if I am killed’. His absence proves that he doesn’t remain in state.”

“Not only this, common masses lost their way due to terror and normal livelihood stagnated. The CM of the state is having fun. On August 12, 2019 at Swami Vivekananda Maidan (Astabal), 112 new vehicles, 261 motorcycles and 14 scootys for 7 women police stations were flagged off. Can’t we ask, where are all those patrolling vehicles and personnel assigned for their respective duty? Today, when people are speechless in terror. If the police are patrolling, how can the anti-socials carry out the attack? Every human being is terrified, such things are happening every day.”

He also said “Pradesh Congress demanded the resignation of Chief Minister. It is a wake-up call for DGP, ADGP, IG Law and Order and SP of the Home department, to save the common people. Show respect to the uniform that you all are wearing and don’t give indulgence to anti-social elements.”

Drawing attention about the recent attack at advocate’s house, Roy Barman said “Police did not ask me anything about the attack. I wrote to DGP. It is very strange, the Investigating Officer sought police remand in the forwarding report. I went to the site. Hoodlums targeted me. The police did not bother to inquire about anything. Questions rose regarding their efficiency and sincerity. I am a citizen and resident of this state and elected five times, no police officer had the courtesy to call me up till now. This is what is going on.”