Union Minister – Rajeev Chandrasekhar Unveils Five NIELIT Centres In Northeast; For Skill Enhancement 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics & Information Technology, Entrepreneurship & Skill Development – Rajeev Chandrasekhar has unveiled 5 centers of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) across the northeastern regions, for skill enhancement of educated youths.

These five centers of NIELIT are located in – Assam’s Dibrugarh & Jorhat; Nagaland’s Dimapur; Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat and Manipur’s Senapati.

Inaugurating the centres during a function held at Dimapur today, Chandrasekhar asserted that its “our PM Narendra Modi Ji’s commitment to bring north east at par with other developed regions in the country”.

Remembering his earlier visit, the MoS said “When he visited Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Kohima roughly seven months ago, there was just one entrepreneur. The STPI Kohima is now brimming with entrepreneurs. And that is the emblem or sign of Nagaland’s and the north-eastern region’s future.”

He further mentioned about three objectives of PM Modi, when he launched the ‘Digital India Mission’ in 2014. These includes – utilizing technology to transform the lives of ordinary citizens, thereby improving governance and democracy

Second, dealt with generating more opportunities for youth, expand digital economy and investments. The third objective was about creating global leadership capabilities in India.

The minister further stated that great progress has been made in harnessing technology to alter our lives and governance. “We’ve already shown that technology allows government and governance to transfer every rupee intended for each beneficiary directly to his or her account without any corruption, leakage, or delay.” – he added.

Reminding the achievements of the Government, the Union MoS said “today we are the fastest growing economy in the world; the fastest growing startup and innovation environment in the world. We’ve made a hundred unicorns. We have the highest level of foreign direct investment of any country on the planet.”

In the recent year, we have added about 10 lakh new IT and electronics employment. Students with digital skills and training will have a plethora of new career and entrepreneurial prospects in the new India.

“We are a nation that has produced 100 unicorns, or billionaires. They are all young people who have worked and studied hard, invented new things, and amassed wealth and prosperity. That is the India of the future,” he explained.