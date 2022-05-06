“Universal Health Coverage” Required For Availing Healthcare At Minimal Cost : Mizoram Health Minister 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Health Minister – Dr. R. Lalthangliana emphasized on the significance of delivering “Universal Health Coverage” to help citizens appraise healthcare facilities at a low cost.

He remarked the same while addressing the ‘Central – State Cooperation & Coordination: Healthy States Healthy Nation’ session today.

Meanwhile, the state health minister also attended the “14th Conference of Central Council of Health and Family Welfare (CCHFW)” at Gujarat, and mentioned the challenges that have arisen as a result of delays in the receipt of funds for various health projects and programmes. The conference was also attended by a team of the state Health Officials.

He also stressed on the importance of timely payment of Health Department personnel.