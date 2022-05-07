Assam Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting, Killing Minor Girl 

NET Web Desk

A local court in Assam’s Goalpara district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and murdering a minor girl in 2018.

The accused, identified as – Sreenus Orang alias Kalu Munda, had committed the crime on a 6-year-old child at the Simolitola tea garden under Rongjuli police station in Goalpara district. Orang is claimed to have allegedly enticed the victim to a paddy field, where the event occurred.

According to ANI report, the Judge of Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court of Goalpara passed the judgement on Friday.

The victim’s advocate – Sanjay Sarma informed that the perpetrator, who fled after committing the crime on December 3, 2018, was apprehended by Rongjuli Police from Rongjuli railway station.

“The body of the girl was recovered after three days from a paddy field. Today the judge of special court sentenced life imprisonment to Sreenus Orang,” the advocate further added.