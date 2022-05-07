Arunachal Pradesh : Dedicated To Preserve Relics Of Great ‘Anglo-Abor War’; Asserts Deputy CM – Chowna Mein 

NET Web Desk

The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein reiterated that the state administration is committed to protect and preserve the vestiges of the valiant “Anglo-Abor War of 1894”.

He asserted the same, while visiting the Bongal Yapgo – a war memorial site of the 3rd Anglo-Abor war of 1894, located in Lower Dibang Valley district on Friday.

Referring the heritage site as a “pride of Arunachal Pradesh”, Mein lauded the Bongal Yapgo Preservation Committee for its unwavering efforts to safeguard the historical site.

He informed that the Unsung Hero Core Committee is gathering historical data and records from significant national and state archives with the assistance of RGU’s history department.

“These records would be submitted to the Indian government, following compilation,” he said.

It is essential to preserve our heritage for our future generations and for this the government is committed to preserve the heritage sites and war memorial in the state. — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) May 6, 2022

The DCM urged the youth to take responsibility for preserving, promoting, and defending the state’s rich tradition, culture, and language.

“Indian history texts should include our past. Its high time for us to rewrite our history.” – he continued.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Bongal Yapgo Preservation Committee, the DCM assured to take up the matter at the meeting of the Unsung Hero Core Committee and submit the recommendations to the state government.