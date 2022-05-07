Arunachal Pradesh Utilize Drone Technology To Identify Rural Inhabitations In West Siang 

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh has successfully commenced ‘Drone Flying’ in West Siang District under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme from Friday.

This initiative aims to map the rural inhabitations through advanced drone technology for enhancing work efficiency and productivity, decreasing workload and production costs, improving accuracy and resolving security issues.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj wrote “#Today the State of #ArunachalPradesh has successfully commenced #DroneFlying in District of #WestSiang under #SVAMITVA Scheme. The rural inhabitations are getting mapped with the help of advanced #drone technology used in #SVAMITVA Scheme.”

Its worthy to note that SVAMITVA Scheme is a reformative step towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural inhabited areas, by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners with issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

Implemented with the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Department, State Panchayati Raj Department and Survey of India; this scheme covers multifarious aspects – facilitating monetization of properties and enabling bank loan, reducing property related disputes, comprehensive village level planning.