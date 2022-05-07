Assam CM Urges Banned Terror Outfit – ULFA-I To End Bloodshed 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the proscribed terror outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) to refrain from violence.

Addressing the mediapersons, Sarma asserted that state police had not sent any spies to join the terror outfit, despite claims that the ULFA-I had executed two youths from the state for allegedly being police “secret agents”.

“The occurrence is both tragic and heartbreaking. I really hope this isn’t true. This is a lesson for any young people considering joining the ULFA-I in the future. The outfit has resulted in numerous deaths,” – he declared.

“We are unable to dispatch spies beyond Dhubri and Sadiya. We can’t justify everything the ULFA has said from Guwahati. For peace with the outfit, we must sit for deliberations,” – Sarma remarked.

The CM further mentioned that the state administration must focus on progress, development and peace.

Its worthy to note that the proscribed militant outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) today issued death sentence against two alleged spies, identified as – Dhanjit Das and Sanjeev Sarma.

According to a statement issued by the outfit, Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom – a resident of Assam’s Barpeta district allegedly tried to escape from the Salman camp on April 24. However, he was captured by an ULFA’s travelling team on April 25.

Meanwhile, the other secret agent – Sanjeev Sarma is a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali of Kamrup district, who has been detained at ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar.