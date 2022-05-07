Assam : TMC Leader – Ripun Bora Accuses BJP For Pushing State Towards Alleged Economic Crisis 

NET Web Desk

The President of Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) – Ripun Bora today castigated the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government for putting additional financial burden on the citizens of the northeastern state.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Bora asserted that “the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP Government will mark their one year in Assam on May 10; with the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah in attendance. This celebration is to highlight the success of the government in last one year but in last one year the government has not accomplished anything.”

“Under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, the BJP government has recorded the lowest per capita income in the country. In comparison to Assam, Tripura has a higher per capita income. Assam’s per capita income is the lowest ever recorded due to the BJP government’s incompetence and inefficiency. The administration has failed in every way, but they are now rejoicing. What is there to rejoice over?” Bora enquired.

“Assam has a debt burden of Rs 1 lakh 24,000 crore under BJP government. People are now facing an economic catastrophe as a result of their financial burden,” – he remarked.

He stated that “the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP has put the state in debt within the last one year. Contractors are refusing to work since their debts of Rs 17,0000 crore are still pending.”

“Since 2015, Assam has lost Rs 9,000 crore every year due to the removal of the ‘Special category status’. However, the government has no economic plan in place to compensate for the economic loss. As a result, we believe Assam will face an economic calamity soon, and there is no need to celebrate one year,” – he further added.

Taking to Twitter, Ripun Bora wrote “Addressed a PC on how the @BJP4Assam Government led by @himantabiswa is pushing our state towards a devastating economic crisis.”