Assam : ULFA-I Issues Death Sentence For Two Alleged Spies 

NET Web Desk

The proscribed militant outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) today issued death sentence against two alleged spies, identified as – Dhanjit Das and Sanjeev Sarma.

According to a statement issued by the outfit, Dhanjit Das alias Roopak Asom – a resident of Assam’s Barpeta district allegedly tried to escape from the Salman camp on April 24. However, he was captured by an ULFA’s travelling team on April 25.

“After he was captured, Dhanjit was interrogated by the team of ULFA on which he confessed that he provoked some of the other cadres to flee the camp. He also confessed that he had revealed the inside information to the Assam Police,” – informed the ULFA statement.

Whereas, the other secret agent – Sanjeev Sarma is a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali of Kamrup district, who has been detained at ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar.

As per a confessional video recently issued by the insurgent group, Sarma ‘admitted’ that he joined the organization on the orders of a senior Assam cop and a senior Indian Army official with the intent of ‘spying’.

Sarma claimed to be ‘spying’ for the Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta, and Dhunumani Saikia – a senior Army officer stationed in Srinagar.

“He was sent as an undercover spy by the Indian Army and the Assam police to infiltrate the insurgent group and obtain vital intelligence inputs,” – the terror outfit mentioned.

He further revealed that he was ordered to obtain vital information such as the location of the camp, and that if he did so, the SP and army authorities would compensate him with a handsome amount of Rs 1 crores.

“I worked in several missions of Army and police before joining ULFA-I for which I was paid 10,000 and 20,000 in two missions respectively,” Sarma further asserted.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Guwahati Police – Partha Sarathi Mahanta has emphatically denied sending a ‘spy’ to the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) camp.

“I have no idea why my name was taken. We encounter a lot of people in our line of work. Perhaps I met him in the Kamrup district. However, I don’t recall right now,” Partha Sarathi Mahanta remarked.