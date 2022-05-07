Eastern Army Commander Visit Forward Areas; Reviews Operational Preparedness Along Sikkim Border 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM recently arrived at Sukna, Siliguri for a three-days visit to the Trishakti Corps.

The Army Commander was briefed by Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations.

Besides, the Army Commander also visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior Commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border.

During his interaction with the troops, the Army Commander complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round the clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.