Initiate Eviction Drive Against Encroachers Residing In ‘Khedagar Khasi’ Hamlet : Manipur CM

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh has ordered the eviction of illegal immigrants from Khedagar Khasi village.

The concerned decision comes after a delegation from the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), led by General Secretary – Donald V Thabah, requested Singh’s assistance to put an immediate halt on encroachers attempting to intrude along Khasi designated regions.

During the meeting held on Friday evening, the students’ union requested the Biren Singh-led government to conduct an eviction drive against illegal squatters and structures in all Khasi villages; thereby ensuring adequate security to all Khasi residents of the region.

“The Chief Minister of Manipur gave us a patient hearing and immediately directed the Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong to evacuate the illegal squatters from the Khasi community,” – the statement further reads.

“Singh has also commanded that any illegal settlers harassing Khasis in the state be arrested.” – it added.

He promised that it would not stop there; while, the government will also follow the ILP’s provisions to keep illegal migrants out of Manipur.

The KSU also underlined key issues related to the plight of the indigenous Khasi population of Manipur, residing along the Tamenglong-Jiribam boundary.

As per the report, the Khasis in Manipur have been residing along their current position since 1939-1940, in a single village known as Khedagar Khasi village. Two other Khasi settlements, Kamrangha Khasi and Abampunji Khasi, were established later. Due to their steep environment, these Khasi villages were placed under Jiribam administration until 1972, and were transferred to Tamenglong District in Tousem Tehsil.

The Khasi population in Manipur currently numbers over 1000 people, with about 30 houses. The majority of Manipuri Khasis make their living from agriculture, particularly pan-leaf cultivation.