Manipur : Poumai-Inhabited Regions Declared As ‘Drug Free Zone’; Extends Support Towards War-On-Drugs Campaign 

NET Web Desk

In a historic move, the Poumai Community – second largest Naga tribe has designated the Poumai-inhabited territories as a ‘drug/poppy cultivation free zone’; as part of the state government’s War-On-Drugs campaign.

This is also the first time that the entire community has come-out in favour of the fight against the drug menace across the state.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Poumai community, led by Karong AC legislator – J Kumo Sha, President of Poumai Naga Union – D. Dailord Pao, President of Poumai Naga Women’s Union – P. Delilah Pao and other CSO leaders today submitted a resolution to the Manipur CM – N. Biren Singh; declaring Poumai areas as ‘Drug Free Zone’.

The decision has been undertaken during the Poumai General Body Meeting held on April 28, 2022.

It emphasizes the community’s unrelenting efforts to protect forest land resources in the wider interest of the people and the community’s future.

Meanwhile, the House is determined to prohibit and control the poppy cultivation and consumption of other narcotic items in the Poumai Naga Area and its jurisdiction.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Manipur CM praised the Poumai community for the resolution and proclamation, calling it “encouraging and supportive” of the government’s anti-drug campaign.

Describing the occasion as “historic”, Singh noted that although villages had previously expressed support for the drug fight, this is the first time that such a large group or tribe has done so.

He also expressed his gratitude for the declaration; thereby claiming that state administration could not achieve anything without the assistance of its citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “In a historic move, the Poumai community, the second largest Naga community have come out with a resolution to announce the Poumai inhabited areas as Drug/Poppy Free region in support of CM’s War on Drugs campaign.”

“In a press conference today the Poumai Naga Union have pledged to curb poppy plantation & drug trafficking in the Poumai inhabited area as support to the War on Drugs campaign. It gives me immense joy that the civil societies are actively participating in our drive against drugs.” – he further added.