Meghalaya : Six Nigerian Nationals Wanted In Mumbai Murder Case; Held From Ri-Bhoi 

NET Web Desk

Six absconding Nigerian nationals accused of murder were apprehended from Ri Bhoi district on Friday.

According to sources, the Nigerian nationals planned to depart India and enter Bangladesh through Meghalaya’s Dawki, after perpetrating the crime in Mumbai.

However, based on the request of Mumbai police, Meghalaya cops launched an operation, and the Nigerian nationals were apprehended from Lad Umsaw in Ri Bhoi, while travelling on tourist bus bearing Registration No – ML 10 B 9779.

These offenders have been identified as – Eze Christopher Obasi (43), Ahukanna Chinonso (46), Obi Francis Osita (36), Okoro Kelvin Chidozie (29), Emmanuel Agbeyi (37) and Osagiede Godstime (38).

Meanwhile, these six Nigerian Nationals are wanted in connection with Waliv Police Station CR Case Number 481/2022 under sections 302/364/201/323/143/147/149 Indian Penal Code.