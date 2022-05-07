Nagaland Agri-Officials Visit Sikkim To Examine Buckwheat Cultivation & ‘Good Agricultural Practices’ 

NET Web Desk

In order to examine the cultivation of Buckwheat and other Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), a team of officials from the Nagaland Agricultural Department led by the Joint Director of ATMA – Dr. I. Amenla recently visited Sikkim.

During the Study-cum-Exposure tour, the team visited a farmer’s field at Pepthang in Lingmoo under Lingmoo-Payong Gram Panjayat Unit (GPU), where they were briefed by the field functionaries under the Agriculture Department and ATMA (South) about various agricultural practices including – cattle rearing, backyard poultry and goatery.

Later, the team visited the buckwheat field of Bijay Kumar Subba, a progressive farmer of South Sikkim who shared his knowledge and experiences on buckwheat cultivation.

The visiting authorities interacted and asked queries on buckwheat cultivation practices, post-harvest processing, value addition, and marketing options, among other things.

The agricultural authorities also paid a courtesy visit to the Krishi Bhawan in Tadong, where they met with the Director of SAMETI and senior Agriculture Department officials.

The team was briefed on the role of SAMETI and ATMA Sikkim in increasing farmer income, as well as other flagship programmes under the Sikkim Agriculture Department.

According to DIPR report, Nagaland Officials later visited the Farm School on Integrated Organic Farming System (IFS) at Tshalamthang, Benphegu GPU where the farm school teacher Ruphan Lepcha shared his vast experiences in the Integrated Farming practices and credited ATMA Sikkim for playing a pivotal role in uplifting his economic condition as well as recognition in the state.

Its worthy to note that the Farm School has been adopted by the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad.