Tripura Government Providing 22 Services To Tea Garden Workers : CM Deb 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 07, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that the present government has been successful in providing 22 facilities among the tea garden workers which they were deprived of during the previous Leftist government’s regime.

While attending an interaction programme with the beneficiaries of PM-Kisan, Mukhyamantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prakalpa Scheme and PMAY(G) at Mahabir Tea Estate SB Playground at Kamalpur in Dhalai district on Saturday afternoon, Deb said “Our government is working following the passion and pace of the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.”

“In March last, the “Mukhyamantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prakalpa” was announced in the interest of tea garden workers of the state. In these two months, the benefits of the project have started reaching the beneficiaries”, he added.

On Saturday, Chief Minister visited the Mahabir Tea Garden at Kamalpur and saw paved roads suitable for any weather have been constructed through this project. Deb said, “Houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin are being provided to the families of poor tea garden workers. In total, 22 minimum facilities are being provided to each household including drinking water connection, cooking gas connection, facilities under Mukhyamantri Swanirvar Parivar Yojana.”

Deb thanked the administrative officials for taking the benefits of this project to the beneficiaries in such a short time. He also hoped this impulse will continue in the coming days.

Chief Minister said “In the past, tea garden workers were used for the sake of political interests. But now, work is being done on the priority basis to ensure a conducive environment for the farmers to spend time on the land with various assistance and to ensure a permanent home till the last person instead of keeping busy with the movement.”

Citing the benefits provided, Deb said “Purified drinking water, gas, roads for all seasons, schools, anganwadi centers, mobiles, bicycles, text books, solar lanterns, scholarships and other assistance are being provided. Apart from this, cluster plans including social allowance, health insurance, self-reliant family scheme, regular manday under MGNREGA scheme, electricity connection, installation of biogas, agricultural equipment, land settlement are being implemented.”

“As the value of voting rights of the Chief Minister and a garden worker is equal, their development has been reduced in the past, and now the self-esteem of the workers has been ensured along with the successful implementation of the ‘Mukhyamantri Cha Sramik Kalyan Prakalpa’. Plans have been made to revitalize abandoned tea gardens by involving societies or workers”, he further added.