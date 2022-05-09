‘Apollo Health Care Services’ Introduced At Khumulwng; Modern Ambulances To Be Launched Soon : TTAADC Chairman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is going to launch health ambulances soon with advanced and modernized facilities in order to reach the rural inhabitants across the state.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman, chairman of TTAADC’s Administrative Reforms Committee and royal scion of Tripura made this announcement.

Tripura’s Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia and ADC’s Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia accompanied Pradyot on Monday and inaugurated the first tele-emergency and tele-consultation services introduced by Apollo Health Care at Kherengbar Hospital in Khumulwng, 20 KMs away from Agartala city.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Pradyot said “The Apollo group, one of the biggest groups of hospital and health care trusted us. This brand had come first in Khumulwng, not in Agartala. The people of Tripura’s capital city can visit and get treatment here. We are hopeful that the people from neighbouring country Bangladesh and states of northeastern region of India will visit Khumulwng for better health care facilities.”

“Politics should not be done with education, health and development. Before the arrival of Apollo, many said that the TTAADC administration was fooling common people. Now see, here they are. In Agartala, there are more than 5 hospitals. What do we have in TTAADC? This is not ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The time when the government will treat everyone equally then only the slogan will be meaningful”, he added.

Pradyot also announced that the TTAADC administration is going to launch modernized ambulances with all modern facilities.

Announcing about modern facilities in ambulances, the royal scion said “We are bringing ambulances with advanced and modern facilities. The common masses residing in rural and remote areas of the interior parts of ADC are facing difficulties with serious health issues. These ambulances will consist of doctors, sophisticated machines, and laboratories. There is no necessity to visit hospitals as preliminary treatment is available in the ambulances and the treatment provided would be free of cost.”