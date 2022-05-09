Assam : Drugs Worth Of Rs 15 Crores Seized From Karbi Anglong; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, a joint team of Assam Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today confiscated a massive stash of contraband substances worth of Rs 15 crores; and apprehended two people from Karbi Anglong District.

Based on specific inputs, a vehicle search was conducted at 12 Mile in the Dillai police station area along the Assam-Nagaland inter-state boundary; and security forces seized roughly two kilograms of heroin concealed in 152 soapboxes from a vehicle.

According to the Karbi Anglong Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – Nahid Karishma, two occupants of the vehicle, who hail from Manipur and Nagaland have been apprehended.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote “#AssamAgainstDrugs In a big and smart op, @assampolice intercepted a car at 12 Mile under Dillai PS and recovered 152 soap boxes containing 1.995 kg suspected Heroin. Two persons of 2 neighbouring states apprehended. Further investigation is on. Keep it up Assam Police”