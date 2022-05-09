Assam Government To Hand-Over Cases Related With Jihadi Activities To NIA : CM Sarma 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma; following a comprehensive investigation revealed that the Jihadi networks operating in the state have external links.

According to the Assam CM, “majority of the jihadi modules discovered by Assam police are tied to terror groups operating in Bangladesh. As a result, the situation must be thoroughly explored. The Assam administration has decided to turn the issue over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, we are awaiting the approval of the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation – Amit Shah.”

Its worthy to note that the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah arrived at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, for a two-day tour to unveil and launch several projects on the first anniversary of Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration.

During this event, the Union Minister will address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati on Tuesday, dedicating multiple projects, including Super Specialty Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).

He will also lay the foundation stone for various projects on the day, including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate Building, and Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.

Meanwhile, he will also inaugurate the Census Office (through physical mode) and SSB Buildings (through virtual mode) at Amingaon in Kamrup (Metro) district; and present President’s Color to Assam Police for its service over the last 25 years in Guwahati.

The Assam police recently busted a Jihadi network operating in the Lower Assam districts of Barpeta and Bongaigaon.

Police arrested 16 jihadists, including the mastermind, Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman. Harun Rashid is a member of Ansar Al-Islam, the Indian Subcontinent’s Bangladesh chapter of Al-Qaeda (AQIS). This organization is attempting to recruit Muslim teenagers in Assam to the jihadi network.

Concerning PFI’s activities in Assam, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his call for the group to be banned due to its involvement in various anti-national actions.