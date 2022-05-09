Assam : Micro-Forest Developed In Goalpara; Initiative Undertaken For Environmental Conservation 

NET Web Desk

A college in western Assam’s Goalpara district has become the first in the northeastern state to develop a micro-forest in collaboration with the Assam Science Society.

The man-made forest in Lakhipur College, situated about 165 kms west of Guwahati, is themed on the concept of a Japanese botanist and ecologist – Akira Miyawaki.

Unveiling the micro-forest on Sunday, the Principal – Mirza Mannaf declared that his team would make every effort to continue the society’s goal of environmental recovery by utilizing accessible areas throughout educational institutions.

“With the necessary approaches, such as planting seedlings of indigenous trees and medicinal plants, we hope Lakhipur College becomes the launchpad for the micro-forest campaign,” informed the Secretary of the science society’s Lakhimpur Chapter – Nurul Islam.

According to The Hindu report, “Islam underlined the environmental factors in the transmission of diseases between humans and animals.”

Meanwhile, a biology teacher and member of the Assam Science Society – Bijuli Chakraborty, spoke extensively about the need of planting trees in schools.