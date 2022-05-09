Assam : Truck Loaded With 21 Cattles Confiscated In Biswanath; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police has rescued 21 cattles from a truck and nabbed two people from Assam’s Biswanath District on Sunday.

Based on specific inputs, a police team of Biswanath Chariali Sadar Police Station installed a roadblock in front of the police station on Sunday and intercepted the vehicle.

According to the Officer-in-Charge of Biswanath Chariali Sadar Police Station – Sanjit Kumar Roy, “The vehicle was heading for Nagaon from Lakhimpur. We rescued 21 cattle heads from the vehicle during the search; and apprehended two people, including the truck driver. They didn’t have enough documentation to transport the cow heads.”