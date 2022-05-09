E-Commerce Marketplace – Etsy Inks Pact With NEHHDC To Support Northeast-Based Weavers & Traditional Artisans 

NET Web Desk

Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) to promote small sellers, weavers, and craftsmen by providing market access and enablement support.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Etsy will collaborate with the NEHHDC to generate enablement programmes for artists in the North East, including modules on online selling and entrepreneurship, as well as the possibility to offer their items to a wider market.

The association’s goal is to provide vital tools and resources to craftsmen, creators, and small entrepreneurs in the Indian handicrafts sector, so they can start and maintain internet companies.

It will provide these merchants with digital enablement services and hold training workshops to familiarize them with Etsy and how to sell on the platform.

Commenting on this development, the NEHHDC Managing Director – Brigadier Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd) shared, “Promoting indigenous crafts of the North East region and providing economic opportunities for crafters is a priority for us. There are around 21 lakh weavers and 14.5 lakh artisans in the region, but there has been a lack of market connectivity. This partnership with Etsy has the potential to be a game changer for our craftsmen, allowing them to explore entrepreneurship on their own terms and reach both domestic and international buyers.”

This cooperation will enable indigenous products from the area (including textiles, cane and bamboo products, accessories, and more) to be sold online to millions of Etsy shoppers. As part of the scheme, they will receive a set number of free ad credits.

Its worthy to note that Etsy founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world.

These marketplaces share a mission to “Keep Commerce Human,” and are committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people.