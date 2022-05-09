Following 2-Yrs-Long Hiatus; ‘Sikkim Himalayan Sporting Club’ Gearing-Up To Resume Operations 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

After being dormant for more than two years due to the pandemic, the Sikkim Himalayan Sporting Club is gearing-up to resume operations.

The team management has announced the formation of a new internal committee that will focus solely on the club’s football team, with the existing key executive committee focusing on other sports, such as – archery, boxing, and so on.

In response to a query about the association’s new immediate action, Tshering Tashi Bhutia, the association’s then-new President, said, “As we all know, the pandemic has really stopped the football as well, so now we are hoping for some league matches, following which trials will be conducted, then trainings will commence and other plans will follow.”

The Sikkim Himalayan SC owner – Tenzing Lamtha and other executives extended their heartfelt wishes to the new football committee, headed by Tshering Tashi Bhutia as the president.

The other executives of the football committee includes – Sonam Dadul Denzongpa (Vice-President), Karma Namgyal and Tenzing Wangchuk as General Secretaries, Sonam Tenzing and Sonam Dadul as Treasurers and Pranay Subba as the Coach.

“The sole purpose of forming this new team is to improve football; we are aiming for the second division national football league, and this new squad will focus solely on that. We are also working on developing modern archery.” – Lamtha explained.