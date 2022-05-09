Laos-Based Company Express Interest To Invest Along Agarwood Sector : Tripura CM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, May 9, 2022 : Crossing 1,237 KMs by air, a delegation of Laos-based HHSM Group of Companies arrived in Tripura’s capital city Agartala and met with Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday expressed their interest to invest in the Agarwood sector of the state.

The delegates from Laos, a socialist state and only landlocked country in Southeast Asia arrived in Tripura on Monday and gave an insightful presentation on the potentialities of the Agar industry in this state.

While addressing the state-level programme of ‘Kabi Pranam’ celebration to mark the 161st birth anniversary of Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore at the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Monday evening, Chief Minister Deb said “I have attended a meeting with the industrialists from Laos, who have come here to study the potentialities of Agar-based industries in Tripura. The delegates are willing to make private investment in our state. The company has an annual turnover of Rs 5,000 crore.”

“Recently, a team of officials led by Tripura’s chief secretary Kumar Alok visited countries like Vietnam and Laos to evaluate the industrial aspects of Agarwood. There are about 70 lakh trees throughout the state. Without any kind of government support, local communities raised these plantations. They were forced to sell Agarwood products in black markets for decades. They were deprived of official agreement”, said Deb.

Taking a jibe at the previous Left Front government, the Chief Minister said “Tripura’s capital city Agartala derived the name from Agar and every person in this state is aware of that. The previous government never intended to accept this. I talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personnel about the export quota. Today, the central government granted a 25,000 metric ton export quota for us, which wasn’t done before.”