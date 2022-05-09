Meghalaya : FASTOM Organizes Protest Against CM Sangma; For Failing To Address Demands 

NET Web Desk

Members of the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) today staged a protest near the Main Secretariat, hoping to meet with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to discuss the status of their requests.

The CM is currently camping in Delhi, so the members failed to meet Sangma today. They stood in front of the Main Secretariat till 3 PM.

Addressing the mediapersons, Mayborn Lyngdoh – a spokesperson for FASTOM asserted that they had requested an appointment with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on May 1 but is yet to receive one.

Lyngdoh further stated that the CMO had not communicated his absence.

If they do not gain an appointment with the CM, a FASTOM spokeswoman stated that another rally would be held on May 12 in both Shillong and Tura.